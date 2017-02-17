7 Weird Beauty Treatments Celebrities Love

Celebrities go to extreme lengths for beauty, especially during Awards Season when being red-carpet-ready is a must. So what exactly are A-listers doing to achieve those flawless close-ups? Check out these bizarre beauty treatments that might make you wince before delivering glam results.

Snail Primp

Snail facials are the latest beauty craze from Asia to catch on stateside. The tiny creatures slither across your face with their slimy, nutrient-rich mucus that’s purported to help stimulate new collagen, repair scars and hydrate skin. But if you can’t stomach those slippery slugs on your face, don’t worry. Snail Primp is a line of products that uses snail secretions (loaded with nutrients including glycoprotein, hyaluronic acid and copper peptides) that’ll get you the results without any of the repulsion.

Microneedling

Freaked out by needles? Don’t worry. Microneedling isn’t as scary as it sounds. Just ask Naomi Watts, Jennifer Aniston, and Brad Pitt who consider it the go-to treatment for a smooth, glowing complexion. “The benefits and main appeal of microneedling is its ability to stimulate collagen growth and elastin, which is key to youthful-looking skin,” says Michelle DeLeon, celebrity esthetician and owner of Embody Esthetics in Beverly Hills, which offers the service among many other non-invasive body treatments. By creating tiny pokes in the skin, the body’s internal wound-healing process begins and spurs the production of collagen and elastin. “Microneedling is all about cellular regeneration and it can help anyone suffering from acne scarring, uneven skin tone, pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, stretch marks, rosacea, enlarged pores, hair loss…just about anything that needs rejuvenation!” Microneedling also enhances the effectiveness of topical products by boosting absorption and concentration into the skin. As DeLeon says, “The best part is that it’s 100% safe, requires no downtime and can be performed on all areas of the face, scalp, and body.”

GLO Science

They say a beautiful smile is the ultimate accessory. But celebs don’t always have time to spend hours in the dentist chair for teeth-whitening sessions, not to mention dealing with the potential side effects of gum pain and sensitivity. Instead, A-listers like Sarah Jessica Parker, Christie Brinkley and Lenny Kravitz use the GLO Science teeth whitening system that uses ‘Guided Light Optics’ (GLO) technology. Unlike drugstore whitening strips, GLO Science combines light with the warming mouthpiece to accelerate whitening (up to five shades) with zero sensitivity for gums. Now that’s worth smiling about.

Infrared Sauna

How do celebrities like Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Cindy Crawford, and Gwyneth Paltrow get that red carpet glow? Two words: infrared saunas. While traditional saunas rely on hot coals to heat the air, infrared saunas use heaters that emit the same type of rays as sunlight (without the harmful UV rays) to heat your body from the inside out. “Infrared saunas heat the body, which pulls out environmental pollutants and toxins deep within your fat cells to produce sweat at a cellular level,” explains Melanie Grzyb from Raven Spa in Santa Monica, a favorite spot for the service where you can get a full hour session for only $20. “Infrared saunas help you detox, minimize water retention, de-stress, achieve a better complexion, and burn calories after just one session. It’s a holistic girl’s dream come true,” she says. We say, sign us up!

Ice Roller

Ice, ice, baby! It might seem strange, but rolling an ice cube across your face is one of the best natural beauty treatments … except that it can get messy with all that melting. Instead, celebs like Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss use ice rollers filled with water and gel to get that red-carpet look. Simply roll the device (which you keep in the freezer) across your face to instantly reduce puffiness, calm redness and firm skin. The cold temps are also great for reducing razor burn and fighting inflammation, so if you have acne breakouts this is your new best friend. And at $25, it’s one you can afford.

NuFace

If you’re like those celebs who prefer to age gracefully without the use of fillers and Botox, consider NuFace. It might seem like just a face massager, but this portable device (which you can get at Nordstrom starting at $200) uses microcurrents to visibly tone, lift, and reduce lines. Celebs like Kate Winslet are fans of electrical current facials, which fight sagging skin, contour loss, and wrinkles. Think of it as fitness for your face…and the easiest workout you’ll ever do.

Platelet Rich Plasma

We’ve all heard of the vampire facial thanks to a certain reality TV personality, but this treatment is still one that many in Hollywood swears by. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and Platelet Rich Fibrin Matrix (PRFM) treatments draw the patient’s blood and then process it in a special centrifuge machine to separate the platelets and growth factors that are essential for tissue healing. The blood is then injected into the skin to help stimulate collagen regeneration over time. Celebrity esthetician Gina Mari says it’s popular during red carpet season, but if it’s too cringe-worthy for you, she recommends the Clear & Brilliant Laser (non-ablative fractional laser technology) to brighten and refresh skin tone and texture. “It can also help to lighten age spots, soften wrinkles, and improve scars when used regularly,” she says. “Unlike other resurfacing lasers, it’s safe to use on all parts of the body and in all skin types with little to no downtime.”

