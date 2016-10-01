Best Vegan Beauty Products

Looking for cruelty-free beauty that actually works? Whether you’re a huge animal lover or you just want a cleaner beauty routine, vegan is the way to go. The ugly truth is that many makeup and beauty brands still test on animals and/or use animal products. But if it’s not safe enough to test on humans, then it shouldn’t be used by humans! Not every product on this list is 100% organic, but they are totally vegan and cruelty-free. Now that’s true beauty.

Goldfaden MD



Finally, a luxury skincare line that’s not loaded with heavy perfumes, dyes and chemicals! Goldfaden MD is the first natural skincare brand developed by a dermatologist with products like the classic Doctor’s Scrub microderm exfoliator. It makes your skin feel so clean and scrubbed yet moisturized and soft, no wonder Kate Hudson loves it. Now, Goldfaden is pushing the anti-aging envelope with an all-new, high-end Plant Profusion collection that aims to do everything from hydrating your face, neck and décolleté to diminishing dark circles. The secret weapon is the PURFLORA complex, which uses potent plant stem cells from comfrey leaf, raspberry leaf, white tea leaf, garden cress sprout and even Birds of Paradise. Sign me up!

Weleda



This natural and organic product line has been around for more than 90 years but it’s surprising how many people still don’t know about it. Weleda is all about strengthening the personal balance between body, soul and spirit (seriously, it’s based on anthroposophy) and their formulations and plant ingredients like iris, wild rose, lavender and pomegranate are tailored to have a holistic effect. The incredible-smelling rose body collection is a personal fave and I’m OBSESSED with the natural deodorant spray that you simply spray on your underarms. I’ve been using it for 15 years now and it still does the trick. Most importantly, unlike antiperspirants it doesn’t have any sweat duct-clogging aluminum, a big unnatural no-no.

Republic of Tea



Improve your skin sip by sip? Yes, it’s true. We all know that what you put in your body is as important as what you put on it, and Republic of Tea makes some of the most delicious, skintastic teas on the market. (They have more than 300 different flavors!) The organic Get Gorgeous rooibos tea is brimming with antioxidants that promote clear skin while the Get Clean series of teas have ingredients like cucumber, red clover (a well-known skin-helping herb) and schizandra berry from traditional Chinese medicine. I love the organic Dandelion Superherb, which not only cleanses your system from acne-causing toxins, but it’s one of the most delicious teas thanks to its sweet vanilla flavor. You can also try the refreshing Cucumber Mint tea and then use the bags for a cooling eye treatment – multitasking beauty at its best!

100 Percent Pure

Just as its name suggests, 100% Pure is completely free of any damaging chemicals, artificial fragrances and toxins commonly found in beauty products. The all-natural vegan line includes cosmetics made with fruit dyes (!), makeup, moisturizers, masks, serums, scrubs, soaps, shampoos & conditioners, aluminum-free deodorants, “10-free” nail polishes (amaze!) and even cruelty-free brushes. There are so many products to choose from you’ll never run out of items to try. My faves: The smells-so-good-you’ll-want-to-eat-it vanilla bean hand buttercream, mattifying primer (it’s the perfect pre-makeup skin smoother and doesn’t use any dimethicone), coffee bean eye cream (not too thick, not too watery) and the wonderfully minty eucalyptus body wash that will truly make you feel as though you’re at the spaaaaah.

Pacifica



Pacifica has some of the yummiest lotions, potions and perfumes to be found. They smell so good you’ll wish you could eat them! There’s a whole array of eye shadows, blushes and other cosmetics but my absolute faves are the perfumes, lotions and lip tints. For a sexy scent, you can’t go wrong with Island Vanilla while Indian Coconut Nectar will make you feel like you’re on an exotic vacation. The Color Quench lip tints come in 100% recyclable tubes and unlike chemical-based balms, they will NOT dry your lips out thanks to natural avocado and coconut oils. Try the Blood Orange for a sheer coral color and Sugared Fig for a deeper plum hue.

Ziesche



This vegan-friendly brand from San Francisco makes some of the most enjoyable bath & body products around. Everything is created in small batches (each product container features a handwritten number!) with natural, biodegradable, plant-based ingredients only tested on people, never animals. The lemongrass, vetiver & sage body scrub is a must for your shower routine. With a pick-me-up scent and finely coarse texture thanks to the combo of essential oils and exfoliating walnut shell, it feels absolutely heavenly when it warms up on your skin.

Arcona



This high-end and holistic skincare line started out as a spa in Santa Monica (it’s still there) and has since grown into a world-renowned brand. Using concentrated levels of antioxidants, plant extracts, sea vegetables, essential oils, vitamins and minerals without any caustic or animal ingredients whatsoever, Arcona really is about a clean, natural approach to balance your skin. I love the raspberry clarifying bar not only because it helps clear and calm congested skin, but it actually makes the whole room smell like fresh raspberry!

Rahua

This ultra-luxe organic haircare brand has an impressive list of all-natural vegan ingredients like aloe and quinoa, but the real star of the show is rahua, a rare nut oil found in the Amazon Rainforest. Even more impressive is that the oils are sourced and processed by local people using sustainable and traditional methods. Beauty editors love the shampoo and conditioner and I’m a huge fan of the Cream Wax, which is great for short hair (my husband loves it!), and the creamy Finishing Treatment, which gives a glossy weightless finish that also prevents hair from splitting during blowouts and using hot hair tools. As for Rahua’s signature scent, that comes from palo santo (“holy wood”). It’s a very herbaceous and distinct fragrance that’s a touch masculine but very soothing. Think of it as Amazonian aromatherapy.

