Perfect Tease: Get Blown in LA

Looking for a little blow? It’s okay. Seems like a lot of people are these days. And it’s ready for the taking on practically every street corner. That’s because blow dry bars are all the rage right now. It’s a growing trend around the country, but LA — trendsetting city that it is — is really where things have been heating up for the past couple of years. If you need a good blowout job but don’t have a fortune to fork over, here are some fab spots to get your hair did for $35 or less. Wash, dry, style, repeat.

Dry Bar – Various locations

Pretty much the star of the blowout bars, Dry Bar is the one who started the craze here in LA and now the rest of the country. (The 11th location just opened in Atlanta.) Every shop has a similar clean, chic decor (love the mix of white, yellow and grey) with all sorts of “I’m so glad they thought of that” accoutrements like flatscreen TVs (playing girlie stuff like “Sex and the City”), refreshments (some free, some for sale), magazines, purse hooks, even iPod docking stations at each chair. The menu offers five blowout styles at $35 each as well as extras like a ten-minute $10 scalp massage and discount packages for regular barflies. Just be careful–those extras add up, and with the suggested $10 tip, you could leave wondering what happened to your so-called bargain blowout. www.thedrybar.com

Brasilian Blow Dry Bar – West Hollywood

Bringing a South American accent to the blow bar scene, this sexy spot on the famed Sunset Strip doesn’t just offer blowouts, they offer Brazilian blowouts. (Yes, the owner is Brazilian.) A wash and blow is $30 with styles ranging from the Ipanema (straight and easy) to the Copacabana (wavy and loose). The clean, relaxing space is decked out with plenty of artwork from Romero Britto and the staff is oh so friendly. Bonus: Complimentary beverages, from champagne and wine to hot tea and coffee, plus snacks for those who want to stay a while. Giselle, is that you? www.brasilianblowdrybar.com

Blo Out Lounge – Pasadena

This girly blowout lounge in Pasadena is a welcome addition for ladies in need of a little primping and pampering. Open seven days a week, the salon offers a menu of blowouts that range from the $29 “Shotgun” to the $35 “Curls Galore” and “Big Sexy Hair.” There’s also a braid bar, plus other services like hair extensions, updos and makeup for bridal parties or proms. www.pasadenablo.com



Blo Blowdry Bar – W Hotel Hollywood

If you want to get blown away by “North America’s original blow dry bar,” then check out this import from Canada that has a cute little shop inside the W Hotel Hollywood. Hair cadets (aka clients) choose from seven styles ranging from the High Society (think Hepburn a la “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”) to the breezy, paparazzi-ready Red Carpet. Each blowout is $35 and promises to make you look fab in a flash. Just wash, blo and go. www.blomedry.com



Blow Angels – West LA

If you’re hard up and even $35 is looking out of your league, don’t worry. Hit up this newcomer on Santa Monica Boulevard that’s home to “heavenly” $29 blowouts. Even with tip you’ll still be out for less than the other blow dry bars. Of course, all that saving might end up making you feel like you’re so money. In which case, you can try some of the other services like makeup and hair color touch-ups as well as deep conditioning and scalp massage. BONUS: If you “like” them on their Facebook page you’ll get a free deep conditioning treatment with your first visit. www.blowangels.com

Blow Me Dry – Encino

Even if you haven’t stepped inside this new blowout bar in the Valley, it might look familiar. If you’re a fan of Janney “Chiquis” Rivera, that is. That’s because not only is this a real shop on Ventura Boulevard, but it’s also the subject of Rivera’s latest reality show on Mun2 called “Blow Me Dry.” Cameras aren’t rolling here every day, but six days a week you can get a $35 blowout along with a whole host of other services including makeup, masks and massages. Stop by for happy hour Tuesday through Thursday 1pm-3pm and get blown for $27. www.blowmedry.net



JM Blowdry – Beverly Hills



A blowout in Beverly Hills for just $35? Wonders never cease. Owned by and located next to the uber-pricey Joseph Martin salon, this blow dry bar is where you can pamper yourself for less than half the price. (Seriously … blowouts at Joseph Martin start at $90. Ridonk!) I admit there isn’t much in the way of ambiance in the no-frills cube, but who cares? It’s cheap enough and you don’t need an appointment. www.jmblowdry.com

My Blow LA



This hair bar right across from the famed Anastasia eyebrow salon offers $35 blowouts that’ll have you ready to go in about 30 minutes. The white-on-white space is simple, but what I really like is that they offer more style options than a lot of other dry bars, including customized DIY (Design It Yourself) looks. They even have a blow for guys. How novel. www.myblowla.com

Bubble Blow Dry



You’ll find this blowdry bar tucked inside the Makeup & Go makeup studio and gift shop near the Brentwood Country Mart. The setup is kinda cool with blow dryers hanging from adjustable straps from the ceiling, but I actually haven’t been here since it opened. Judging from some fairly mean Yelp reviews, even at $35 the blowout isn’t worth it. Head here at your own risk. Or should I say, risk your head if you go here? www.bubbleblowdry.com

