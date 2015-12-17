An Encore Performance for the Holidays

It’s not always easy to avoid stress this time of year. (There’s a reason it’s called the holidaze!) Amid all the shopping and celebrations, deadlines and meetings, events and appointments, end-of-the-year wrap-ups and New Year planning, it’s more important than ever to be thoughtful, stay centered and not lose sight of the real reason for the season — faith, family, friends and helping those in need.

With so many responsibilities and obligations filling up my calendar, imagine how excited I was when I was invited to drive a brand-new Buick Encore to help get me through a day in LA. And once it arrived, I felt as though this vehicle was made for me. For one, it’s a compact SUV (Marpop size!), which made it very manageable for a 5’3” 115-pounder like myself. Parallel parking was ridiculously easy not only because of the car’s size and smooth steering, but also because of the grid lines that appear on the rear backup cameras. I always knew exactly what I was doing! I also appreciated the extra space and higher vantage point of being in an SUV — a nice change from always having to look up at other people on the road.

Naturally, it being LA, I knew getting stuck in traffic while running errands was a likely scenario. But it didn’t matter because I got to be social and cruise around the City of Angels with my family while singing along to holiday classics played on a top-notch Bose sound system. How could I ever complain? Oh, and let’s not forget the sun roof. (Something we get to enjoy in LA even in winter.) Having the Buick Encore for the day helped me check off everything on my to-do list, but it also afforded me the chance to relax, embrace every moment, appreciate the journey and stay focused on what matters most. And that is truly the best gift of all.



Living in Santa Monica is one of my greatest joys. Soaking in the sunshine and listening to the waves is fulfilling and always gets me centered before taking on the day.



Making plans is fine, but being spontaneous is fun! I love that the Encore allowed me the freedom not to worry about whether my extra-large folding chairs would fit in the trunk. The vehicle was such an easy, breezy ride along PCH – I wanted to keep driving.



My niece always brings a smile to my face and brings me such joy, it’s kind of impossible for me to say no to her. So when she said she wanted a picnic in the park, that’s exactly what we did. Parking was so easy and the trunk had more than enough room to fit our bags, picnic basket and other items. It was a perfect afternoon!



“Jingle Bells” or “Feliz Navidad”? Finding the perfect holiday song with that amazing Bose sound system! The sound was so rich, so clear and so inviting it felt as though we were in the middle of a live concert.



How’s that for a peerless pier experience?! Before the crowds descend upon the Santa Monica Pier, one of the most iconic destinations in California, I couldn’t resist driving atop those historic wood boards and having the place all to myself.



Would you look at that? No matter how busy life gets (especially around the holidays), remembering the big picture always keeps me grounded. Shepard Fairey’s “Peace Elephant” mural at the West Hollywood Library is such a perfect reminder of that.

This post was sponsored by Buick through their partnership with POPSUGAR. While I was compensated by POPSUGAR to write a post about the Buick Encore, all opinions are my own.