Lisa Vanderpump’s Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar Does Vegan

Even if you don’t obsess over the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and know all the details of every cast member’s drama, chances are you still know Lisa Vanderpump. Not only has she been a steady presence on the reality TV show for the last 10 years, but she’s also a longtime restaurateur who designed and owned 26 London-based bars and restaurants with her husband Ken Todd. Since moving to LA more than a decade ago, Lisa has created her own mini empire in Los Angeles with restaurants that include Sur in West Hollywood, Villa Blanca in Beverly Hills, Pump in West Hollywood and now Tom Tom in West Hollywood.

Named after her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars and restaurant partners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, Tom Tom is an ode to all three personalities—you’ll see romantic flourishes everywhere (fresh peonies and roses, candles and pretty-as-a-picture cocktails) juxtaposed with masculine design touches that range from giant mechanical clocks above the main bar to an overall steampunk aesthetic.

I was invited to the Friends & Family Night on the eve of its opening on August 7th and it was a fantastically fun time, especially getting to say hi to Lisa and Ken again (I had them on my TV segment years ago on “Good Day LA”) and meeting the two Toms + insane Bobby Trendy (‘member him from the “Anna Nicole Show”?!!). Even better, I soon realized that practically half the menu is vegan! Finally, a restaurant that also keeps us non-meat eaters in mind.

The restaurant diva herself, Lisa Vanderpump, in the middle of Tom Tom in all its romantic-industrial steampunk glory.

The marble bar is topped with fresh flowers while the bartenders mix an array of delicious cocktails beneath a massive wall clock of rotating inner wheels.

First cocktail of the night: Nutcase made with coconut vodka, St. Germain, pineapple, fresh lime, orange, pineapple nutmeg shrub, nutmeg and fresh coconut.

Getting giggy with it: Having fun with Ken Todd, Giggy and Tom Tom.

Yes, it’s possible: The vegan Impossible burger with caramelized onion, vegan jalapeño aioli, crispy jalapenos, radicchio slaw and avocado served with housemade chips and tasty little cornichon.

I can’t believe it’s not chicken: The vegan orange “chicken” was a hit … just make sure you have something to wash it down, cos this stuff is spicy.

Madame Butterfly: Vodka, fresh lemon, Butterfly pea tea and Champagne. Such a pretty drink!

Sooooo luxurious! With the insane and completely outttacontrol interior designer Bobby Trendy.

I call these vegan dumplings, but on the menu they are avocado purses made with lemon, paprika, scallions, Himalayan pink salt and pico de gallo.



The back outdoor patio is a lovely and lush area for dining al fresco or a private celebration.

Cheers! It was a great time for both vegans and meat eaters, drinkers and non-drinkers 🙂 See you soon at Tom Tom in West Hollywood!