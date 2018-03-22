The Henry in West Hollywood Opens

It looks like Robertson Boulevard is finally getting some life back! The Henry is a welcome (and welcoming) all-day addition to the famed shopping stretch, which, let’s be honest, feels a bit past its prime with all the empty spaces for lease. (I blame it on the ridiculous cost of doing business in LA.) Located on the ground floor of the Robertson Building across the street from The Ivy (remember that place?), The Henry is at once luxe and laidback, lush and absolutely lovely. Oh, and it’s huge! The open floor plan creates a sense of fluidity but there are several distinct areas including the bar, lounge area, main dining room with exhibition kitchen and an outdoor patio. The Henry is part of Fox Restaurant Concepts (they run True Food Kitchen, another fave) with the original location in Scottsdale. Do yourself a favor and go check this place out. But first, here’s a sneak peek…

When you first walk in, you’ll see the coffee counter where you can grab your morning latte or afternoon snack to-go. You can also snag a seat and hang for a while.

The space is open and fluid, but this lounge area by the coffee counter and bar has a cozy feel that would be perfect as an ‘office for the day.’ (Speaking of, The Henry staff told me they encourage people to come in and work from their laptops while hanging out. No purchase required!)

The Henry’s bar is so spacious and pretty. I love the tufted seats and #urbanjungle elements with so many plants throughout the restaurant. Also loving the windows that look out onto Robertson Boulevard and the cascading globe light fixtures, which remind me of the dining room chandelier I bought from West Elm.

We started our lunch with a sip of the Blackberry Bramble made with vodka, French rhubarb, mint and fresh berries. It’s deceptively smooth and perfectly fruity, so be careful. After two sips I was done!

Vegetable crudités served atop the most deliciously whipped, creamy and flavorful hummus I’ve ever had. You can’t see it in this photo, but it’s worth going back for that hummus alone.

Another appetizer must-have: Smoked Norwegian salmon on hashbrown with creme fraiche and arugula.

The main dining room is so much larger than it appears in this cropped photo, but you can see the huge exhibition kitchen in the background.

After a couple sips of that intoxicating cocktail, I had to tone it back with this housemade soda of English cucumber, mint and lime. So refreshing!

The Spring Harvest Bowl is a vegan and gluten-free must-have. I love that The Henry’s menu clearly indicates which items are vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free. This bowl features melted sweet potato, quinoa, grilled portobello, caramelized cauliflower, snap peas, avocado, marcona almond pesto, harissa emulsion (gives it a kick!), roasted pepitas and flax seeds.

I definitely didn’t order the short rib and English pea ravioli with horseradish cream, arugula and Parmigiano Reggiano, but my friend said it was amaze.

Can you say VEGAN coconut & pineapple trifle?! I was convinced this wasn’t vegan even though it said so on the menu, but the chef verified that indeed it is. Wow. Coconut mousse, roasted pineapple, sesame crumble and lime sorbet. Yes, please!

Not vegan: Peanut butter moelleux comprised of dark chocolate cake, caramel, peanut butter gelato and toasted peanuts.

Now you know why we have such big smiles on our faces 🙂 Can’t wait to go back!

For more info, be sure to check out The Henry West Hollywood.

