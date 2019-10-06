10 Best Places Where Celebrities Eat in LA

Wanna know where celebrities eat? Wait … what? No, that’s not a rhetorical question. Just like the rest of us, celebrities do eat. And they like to eat well. That often means multi-course meals at swanky steakhouses like BOA, Morton’s and Mastro’s, not to mention sceney standards like Spago, Nobu and Mr Chow.

But there are other places where celebs flock for a little sustenance — and to get their photo taken for the tabloids. (Hello, Lisa Vanderpump’s Tom Tom restaurant.) Here are some of the best places where celebrities eat in Los Angeles and where I’ve personally seen them getting their grub on.

Where Celebrities Eat in Los Angeles: Fancy Hotels

Celebs love fancy hotels, so restaurants at fancy hotels are always a sure thing when it comes to celebrity spotting. The Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel is always great for seeing celebrities, as is the Beverly Wilshire, aka the “Pretty Woman” hotel. Here are some of the swanky hotel spots where celebrities eat.

Four Seasons Los Angeles Beverly Hills

While the Four Seasons Los Angeles would never disclose the names of their famous guests (that’s one reason celebs just love this place), they can’t stop me from saying it. I’ve seen so many celebs here, it’s crazy.

Mark Wahlberg is here for Sunday brunch pretty much every week. (I think he brings the fam after church.) The last time I was at Culina I saw none other than Sidney Poitier having lunch … um, can you say ‘living legend’??

Another time I saw Charlize Theron on the outdoor patio with a girlfriend. I’ve also seen Bill Maher at the bar, I’ve chatted up Craig Robinson in Windows Lounge and I ran into Nate Berkus in the elevator. This hotel also hosts countless Hollywood events throughout the year, so rest assured that anyone who’s ever been or will be famous can be found at one point or another at the Four Seasons.

Wolfgang Puck @ Hotel Bel Air

This Hotel Bel Air is a gorgeous oasis in that traditional, rich-old-people way. And when it comes to indugling in a pricey gourmet meal, Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel Air is where to do it. It’s a great indoor/outdoor destination and anytime I’ve been here it’s always been in the company of celebs.

Last time I was having lunch with friends, Geena Davis was at the next table and I had just missed Sharon Stone. I also saw Dennis Quaid dropping off his car with valet and Tim Gunn walking by. With its lovely landscaping and famous swans, the Hotel Bel Air is also a popular spot for baby showers. Just ask Gwen Stefani and Jessica Simpson.

Chateau Marmont

The Chateau Marmont on Sunset is crawling with celebs so much that management doesn’t allow any photography in the restaurant or out on the patio. (That’s especially hard for someone like me who’s constantly taking pictures of food. It’s also why you’ll mostly find crappy photos like the one above of the Chateau.)

EVERY TIME I’m here I see someone famous. It never fails. They can range from former big names like Daisy Fuentes and Rose McGowan to JB Smoove and a bunch of other celebs I’ve since forgotten because I couldn’t take pix so how could I remember?! Other times I’ve run into Adrian Grenier, Giovanni Ribisi, Christopher Walken Michael Stipe (I actually interviewed him for a magazine and we sat outside on the lovely patio) and Russell Brand.

Sunset Marquis



As much as the famed rock stars who stay there, the Sunset Marquis is a rock & roll legend itself. Located just off the Sunset Strip, it’s a secluded getaway on a side street yet close enough to all the action. No wonder it’s long been a home away from home for rock stars.

Steven Tyler is pretty much synonymous with this place and there are always some rock dudes walking around that I know are famous but I just don’t know their names. The fabulous Cavatina restaurant with its pretty outdoor patio and laidback vibe is where celebrities eat and drink in privacy while enjoying one of the most romantic spots in LA. Last time I had dinner there with a friend, we sat right across from Nick Cannon and his entourage.

Top LA Restaurants Where Celebrities Eat

From chic and trendy hot spots to casual, affordable cafes, here are the best restaurants in Los Angeles for celebrity spotting.

Crossroads Kitchen



Elevating plant-based cuisine to a fine-dining experience (but with a totally casual, rock & roll vibe), Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood serves gourmet vegan dishes with lots and lots of celeb eye candy. Paul McCartney, Jay Z, Beyonce and Ellen DeGeneres are all big fans as is President Bill Clinton. Every time I’m here I see someone famous.

Who, you might ask? Tessa Thompson was having dinner with a small group last time I was there. Other regulars include Travis Barker from Blink 182, Tobey Maguire, Sarah Gilbert, Linda Perry and Emily Deschanel. I’ve also had perfect views of JB Smoove, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Jane Fonda (looking absolutely fierce). But that’s not why I love this place. The food is consistently good (for more than six years now) and Chef Scot Jones and the entire staff are simply AMAZING!

The Griddle Cafe

Not only does the Griddle Cafe on Sunset Blvd cafe have the most incredible bigger-than-your-face pancakes and French toast in LA, but it also has some of the best celeb-spotting of any restaurant. Anywhere.

Name the celeb, they come here: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessica Alba, Jared Leto, Anthony Hopkins, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Timberlake, James Franco, Cameron Diaz, Eva Mendez, Eva Longoria, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Pit Bull, Danny Trejo, Gail King, Al Roker, the list goes on and on. So does the line every weekend, so try hitting this place up on a weekday after the breakfast rush if you can.

Gjelina

Pretty people like pretty food and Gjelina is a ridiculous(ly popular) spot on Venice’s Abbot Kinney that lures in crowds with its trendy, buzzy scene and flavorful thin crust pizzas. (It’s one of those places that is so in love with its coolness that it doesn’t have a sign. Like I said, ridiculous.) The place is typically so loud and crowded that you might actually miss the celebs among you, so make sure you look up from your plate every once in a while and you just might realize that’s Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon or Ryan Seacrest sitting next to you. (True story.)

Casa Vega

Want to know where celebrities eat in the Valley? Well, you don’t have to look too hard since lots of famous faces live in the SFV. And Mexican mainstay Casa Vega on Ventura Blvd has been serving everyone from A-listers to no-listers since 1956.

I think celebs love this Sherman Oaks haunt not only for the guacamole and margaritas, but because it’s so dark and lowly-lit inside, nobody can see them. Aside from the Kardashians who practically live here, this is where Amy Adams, Matt Damon, Mila Kunis and Giselle Bundchen get their Mex fix. Also, Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pit and Leonardo DiCaprio filmed “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” so that’s yet another feather in this family-owned biz’s cap.

Crustacean

For years, celebrities have counted on Crustacean for high-end, made-from-scratch, Euro-Asian cuisine (including those famous garlic noodles) in Beverly Hills. Everyone from Warren Beatty to Bruno Mars eats here. I was here not too long ago when Jessica Alba, Terrence Howard and Quincy Jones were just one garlic-breath noodle away from me!

I also know that Steve Harvey is a huge fan ⁠— I once asked him to name his favorite LA restaurant and he said hands down Crustacean. In 2018, the restaurant underwent a multi-million dollar remodel and it’s more stunning than ever.

Craig’s

When you really want to know where celebrities eat, Craig’s in West Hollywood’s Design District never disappoints. This place has been ground zero for celebrities ever since it first opened its doors in 2011 with a classic old-school New York restaurant vibe. (It’s also right across the street from another celeb-heavy hangout, Gracias Madre.)

Once you get past the herd of paparazzi hanging outside with their gigantic cameras, you’ll see everyone from regulars John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to Olivia Munn, John Mayer, Cindy Crawford, the Kardashians and pretty much all the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Visit any of these places on this list and there’s a very good chance you’ll be thisclose to someone famous. What are YOUR top spots where celebrities eat??? Leave a comment below!

