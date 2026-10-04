Get Your Kicks on Route 66 With These UNESCO Sites Along the Way

There’s nothing quite as American as the open road, a longtime symbol of freedom and adventure. And one of the most famous roads is the historic Route 66, which officially turns 100 in 2026.

While a road trip on Route 66 traditionally starts in Chicago, my version starts a few hundred miles east in Detroit. That’s because every year, my husband and I make the cross-country journey from Detroit to Santa Monica after spending a few months at a time with my mother-in-law.

We’ve also driven it in both directions, so there’s no reason you can’t reverse this trip and start at the Santa Monica Pier.



Route 66 always adds a fun dose of nostalgia and whimsy to our road trips — we don’t take it the whole way through every time, but it’s become our tradition to listen to Chuck Berry’s version of “Route 66” whenever we’re on the Mother Road.

A big bonus of this famous route is that it also passes close enough to a handful of UNESCO-designated places, adding yet another historic layer to the journey.

After doing this drive as many times as we have, I know how quickly a “little detour” can turn into half a day, so these are the UNESCO stops I recommend that won’t take you hours off the main road.

Fill up on culture in Detroit, the only UNESCO City of Design in the US

Most people might not know this, but in 2015, the Motor City became the first (and remains the only) UNESCO City of Design in the country.

Along with being the birthplace of the American automotive industry, Detroit has been a creative hub with ties to designers and architects like Charles and Ray Eames, Eero Saarinen, and Albert Kahn, all of whom helped shape how the modern world lives and moves.

For a quick hit of culture, head to the Detroit Institute of Arts to marvel at the famed Diego Rivera murals depicting life at the Ford Motor Company. Then, visit nearby landmarks like the Fisher Building and Guardian Building for some incredible Art Deco design. You can simply walk inside the lobby area of both during regular business hours for free.

For more ideas, check out my list of the best things to do in Detroit.

Stop by two Frank Lloyd Wright gems near the start of Route 66 in Chicago

Once the drive reaches Chicago, you can join the traditional Route 66 starting point. Head to Robie House and Unity Temple, both part of UNESCO’s Frank Lloyd Wright World Heritage designation and less than 10 miles away from the main route.

Robie House in Hyde Park is on the University of Chicago campus while Unity Temple in Oak Park is right across from the First United Church of Oak Park, another (completely different) architectural wonder.

The two Wright-designed properties are very different examples of his “organic architecture” and his ideas about blurring the lines between indoor environments and the outside world.

Step back in time at Cahokia Mounds before reaching St. Louis

This is probably the easiest and possibly most profound detour on the trip, located in Illinois right off I-55 before crossing into St. Louis.

Cahokia was the largest pre-Columbian settlement north of Mexico and the center of a huge Mississippian culture that flourished here centuries ago.

At the center is Monks Mound, a massive structure that rises about 100 feet. It kind of reminds me of the Temple of Kukulcan in Chichén Itzá, Mexico, another UNESCO World Heritage site that’s part of my Isla Mujeres travel guide.

It’s hard to fathom that something with this much history is sitting right there in the middle of the Midwest, so this is an easy stop with a serious payoff.

Go big or go home at the Grand Canyon in Arizona

With no need for introduction, the Grand Canyon represents nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history.

Route 66 towns like Flagstaff and Williams make great jumping-off points for the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, about an hour north of the road. If there’s one stop that’s worth the detour, this one’s pretty grand.

Enjoy architectural modernism at the Hollyhock House in LA

Near the end of the drive, stop at Hollyhock House at the top of the hill of Barnsdall Art Park. It was Frank Lloyd Wright’s first LA commission (built between 1918 and 1921) and showcases his work designed around the Southern California climate, with rooms opening into courtyards and outdoor spaces.

You can tour the interior and exterior at your own pace Thursday through Saturday, or try booking one of the (hard-to-get) tours on Sundays.

End (or begin) your Route 66 road trip at the iconic Santa Monica Pier

OK, so it’s not a UNESCO World Heritage site, but I can’t imagine ending a Route 66 road trip anywhere else but at the pier. Also: Santa Monica is my home, which is why we always begin or end our cross-country treks here.

The Mother Road technically ends about a mile inland from the beach at Lincoln and Olympic, but that intersection is such a visual letdown that you’re much better off heading to Ocean Avenue and the symbolic “End of the Trail” at Santa Monica Pier.

It’s the perfect place to snap the obligatory photo, walk out over the Pacific, and enjoy the ocean breeze. After all, you’ve driven this far. You may as well soak in the sights.

Bonus pick: Chaco Culture National Historical Park in Nageezi, New Mexico

While I haven’t personally visited the Chaco Culture National Historical Park yet, I would be remiss not to mention it.

As one of the most important UNESCO World Heritage sites in the Southwest, this remote region in northwestern New Mexico is where you can explore the ruins of ancient Puebloan people.

Just keep in mind that this detour will take you about two hours (95 miles) from Route 66 each way, with some rough, unpaved portions. As far as I can tell, this is for true road warriors only.

Enjoy a Little More History on Your Next Road Trip

Even if you’re not driving the full 2,400-plus miles across the country, you can easily add one or two of these UNESCO sites to a shorter Route 66 trip. So fill up the tank, crank up the Chuck Berry, and have a blast on the Mother Road.