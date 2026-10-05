One of the best things about living in Santa Monica is having the ocean on one side and mountains on the other. While there are plenty of mountainous areas we could visit (including the Santa Monica Mountains), my husband and I keep going back to Idyllwild, CA.

We’ve been there at least 20 times over the past decade and it’s still one of our favorite places to visit. We’ve also visited the bigger, better-known mountain town of Big Bear over the years, but we prefer Idyllwild’s less-crowded, old-school mountain-town vibe.

About two hours east of LA, the drive up the winding road into the mountains feels like part of the escape as the urban sprawl below seems to shrink in the distance. Before you know it, you’re surrounded by towering pines and crisp alpine air in a tiny town that feels much farther from the city than it is.

With a population of around 4,000 people and an elevation of about a mile (5,300 feet), it’s just enough of a getaway from the big city for a quick overnight or extended stay.

The downtown area with its woodsy architecture and mom-and-pop shops feels charmingly nostalgic and there’s enough going on year-round that we always have a good time.

But I have to say, one of the best surprises of all is that the town’s mayor is a dog. Yes, the adorable Mayor Max is the beloved ambassador of Idyllwild, CA, and it’s easy to meet him when you visit.

If you’re looking for a place to stay, be sure to check out Idyloding.com — this site is the best resource for getting the latest details on which local properties in Idyllwild have availability, including for how many guests and whether pets are allowed.

Read the full story for free on Yahoo! Life or on Business Insider (subscription required)

Related Stories:

Plan the Perfect Mini Vacay to Catalina Island

Top Spots Where Celebrities Eat in LA

Flying First-Class on Delta from LA to London