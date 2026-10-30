Living Out of a Carry-on Has Changed My Relationship to “Stuff”

Could you live out of a carry-on for three months?

I wasn’t sure it was possible, but my husband and I have done this so many times now that it’s become second nature. Even though we do extended stays in Paris and other European cities every year, we never check luggage because it’s such a hassle.

It’s a self-imposed rule we follow, and I’ve certainly considered breaking it on several occasions, but somehow I manage to stick to it.

In fact, whenever we get home after living out of carry-on suitcases for three months, I’ll look around our apartment, open my closet, and think, “Wow, I forgot about most of this stuff.”

Packing less has made me rethink what I need versus what I want — and that’s as someone who genuinely loves to shop.

I’ve learned how surprisingly easy and practical it is to have less. It’s less mental load when deciding what to wear, it’s easier to get around if we’re going from one country to another, and it forces me to really consider what’s worth buying when my luggage real estate is at such a premium.

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