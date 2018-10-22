Black-ish Wardrobe Stylist Stanley Hudson Gets Real About Success & Tragedy
He shares a name with a fictional character from the hugely popular TV show “The Office,” but fashion designer and “Project Runway” star Stanley Hudson has lived a life that is as real as it gets.
As the costumer on ABC’s hit show “Black-ish” starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Laurence Fishburne, Hudson plays his own important role behind the scenes and it’s been a long time coming.
Born into a creative family with a mother who was the family’s “seamstress and designer” and a father who worked with furniture and owned an upholstery shop, Hudson knew from an early age that his life would be an artistic one. But it wasn’t until he was 15 years old that fashion became the focus.
To read my full interview with Hudson, head over to the official website for West Hollywood Lifestyle Magazine.
