Black-ish Wardrobe Stylist Stanley Hudson Gets Real About Success & Tragedy

He shares a name with a fictional character from the hugely popular TV show “The Office,” but fashion designer and “Project Runway” star Stanley Hudson has lived a life that is as real as it gets.

As the costumer on ABC’s hit show “Black-ish” starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Laurence Fishburne, Hudson plays his own important role behind the scenes and it’s been a long time coming.

Born into a creative family with a mother who was the family’s “seamstress and designer” and a father who worked with furniture and owned an upholstery shop, Hudson knew from an early age that his life would be an artistic one. But it wasn’t until he was 15 years old that fashion became the focus.

“I thought I was going to be a musician because I loved music and I played the trumpet and guitar,” he muses. “But the fashion bug bit me when I was a freshman in high school. I was with a bunch of friends and we went vintage shopping. I bought some clothes and different fabrics and I just started creating and never stopped. It consumed me from that moment on.”

That obsession has since led Hudson on a path to professional success that has been beyond his wildest dreams yet tempered by personal tragedy.

